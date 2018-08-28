Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans BID’s Gin & Jazz event shortlisted for award

PUBLISHED: 17:37 18 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:37 18 October 2018

The George Street Gin and Jazz event organised by St Albans BID. Picture: Stephanie Belton

The George Street Gin and Jazz event organised by St Albans BID. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Archant

A ‘gin and jazz’ event in St Albans has been shortlisted for a national award and members of the public are invited to vote on the final decision.

George Street Gin & Jazz was organised by St Albans BID (Business Improvement District), which has been recognised for its marketing excellence in promoting and running the event.

St Albans BID entered the 2017 Gin & Jazz event due to its success, with 5,000 guests attending in just three hours. The event united the George Street businesses, and of the businesses surveyed afterwards 80 per cent reported it was better or much better than their expectations.

The national BID Awards have two categories: BID placemaking for capital projects and BID Place Marketing for smaller events. The Place Marketing award recognises excellence in events and marketing and to be considered for the award businesses must submit business and audience evaluation alongside cost and benefit evidence.

Alongside this award, St Albans BID has also campaigned for St Albans to be shortlisted as High Street of the Year, with the public able to vote online until November using the hashtags #myhighstreet and #gbhsstalbans.

BID manager Helen Burridge said: “We’re thrilled to be recognised nationally for the work we are doing to put people and places at the heart of our BID plan. Gin & Jazz was a blast to organise and deliver: we just had to repeat it this year.

“It’s great to be recognised that the event is more than just a great party: the investment from BID has increased engagement with the businesses, recognition of the Cathedral Quarter brand, and a created a mainstay of SADC’s Food & Drink Festival too.

“Make sure you put your vote in to show your support for Gin! We know you like it too!”

Voting runs from Wednesday, October 17 to Thursday, October 25 and is online only.

To vote go to https://britishbids.info/services/national-bid-awards

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans BID’s Gin & Jazz event shortlisted for award

54 minutes ago Anne Suslak
The George Street Gin and Jazz event organised by St Albans BID. Picture: Stephanie Belton

A ‘gin and jazz’ event in St Albans has been shortlisted for a national award and members of the public are invited to vote on the final decision.

Teenager had knife in St Albans

16:45 Nina Morgan
A teenager has appeared in court over knife and drug offences in St Albans.

A teenager has appeared in court after he was caught carrying a knife in St Albans.

Accountants donate toiletries to St Albans women’s refuge

15:23 Franki Berry
St Albans accountants Mercer and Hole are donating to the St Albans and Hertsmere Women�s Refuge. Left to right: Diane Coban (charity champion), Paul Maberly (managing partner) and Liz Bucker (charity champion)

Accountants in St Albans have donated toiletries and toys to a local women’s shelter.

Huge pile of waste found blocking road in St Albans fly-tipping hotspot

13:21 Franki Berry
The most recent fly-tipping, blocking Blunts Lane in St Albans. Picture: Paolo Black

A large pile of wood, foliage, building waste, and rotten food has been fly-tipped onto a country road in St Albans.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Hotel on former St Albans BHS site given green light

The BHS site on St Peter's Street. Picture: Danny Loo.

Man fighting for his life after St Albans quad bike crash

Emergency services were called to Thirlestane in St Albans at the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Police called to St Albans address

Police were called to Abbots Avenue West in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

St Albans man arrested on suspicion of fraud

Police have confirmed a St Albans man was arrested for fraud.

Crash on M25 near London Colney

There are delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide