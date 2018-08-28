St Albans BID’s Gin & Jazz event shortlisted for award

The George Street Gin and Jazz event organised by St Albans BID. Picture: Stephanie Belton Archant

A ‘gin and jazz’ event in St Albans has been shortlisted for a national award and members of the public are invited to vote on the final decision.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Street Gin & Jazz was organised by St Albans BID (Business Improvement District), which has been recognised for its marketing excellence in promoting and running the event.

St Albans BID entered the 2017 Gin & Jazz event due to its success, with 5,000 guests attending in just three hours. The event united the George Street businesses, and of the businesses surveyed afterwards 80 per cent reported it was better or much better than their expectations.

The national BID Awards have two categories: BID placemaking for capital projects and BID Place Marketing for smaller events. The Place Marketing award recognises excellence in events and marketing and to be considered for the award businesses must submit business and audience evaluation alongside cost and benefit evidence.

Alongside this award, St Albans BID has also campaigned for St Albans to be shortlisted as High Street of the Year, with the public able to vote online until November using the hashtags #myhighstreet and #gbhsstalbans.

BID manager Helen Burridge said: “We’re thrilled to be recognised nationally for the work we are doing to put people and places at the heart of our BID plan. Gin & Jazz was a blast to organise and deliver: we just had to repeat it this year.

“It’s great to be recognised that the event is more than just a great party: the investment from BID has increased engagement with the businesses, recognition of the Cathedral Quarter brand, and a created a mainstay of SADC’s Food & Drink Festival too.

“Make sure you put your vote in to show your support for Gin! We know you like it too!”

Voting runs from Wednesday, October 17 to Thursday, October 25 and is online only.

To vote go to https://britishbids.info/services/national-bid-awards