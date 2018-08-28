Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

CCTV released after two bicycles stolen in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 12:45 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:45 29 October 2018

The man police wish to speak to following the theft of two bicycles in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police.

The man police wish to speak to following the theft of two bicycles in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police.

Archant

Police have released a photograph a man they wish to speak to following the theft of two bicycles in St Albans.

The bikes were stolen from an underground car park of Warwick House on London Road on September 25.

PC Lotty Lewis said: “If you recognise the person pictured, we would be very keen to hear from you.

“We believe they may have vital information that could help progress our investigation.

“If you can help, or have any further information, please contact me on lotty.lewis@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/40798/18.

“You can also report information online at http://socsi.in/t4NVG

Topic Tags:

More news stories

CCTV released after two bicycles stolen in St Albans

30 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
The man police wish to speak to following the theft of two bicycles in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police.

Police have released a photograph a man they wish to speak to following the theft of two bicycles in St Albans.

Latest court results for St Albans area

53 minutes ago Nina Morgan
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

St Albans foodbank in danger of closing without new warehouse

11:54 Franki Berry
St Albans and District Foodbank warehouse. Picture: St Albans and District Foodbank

St Albans’ foodbank will have to stop its operations if it cannot find a new storage site by February next year.

Fantastic fireworks display promised at annual St Albans Cathedral spectacular in Verulamium Park

10:00 Alan Davies
St Albans fireworks at Verulamium Park. Picture: Pink Soul.

A fantastic fireworks display will light up the night sky above St Albans this weekend.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Burglars make off with a pack of cigarettes in St Albans burglary

The post office on London Road in St Albans was broken into last night.

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans foodbank in danger of closing without new warehouse

St Albans and District Foodbank warehouse. Picture: St Albans and District Foodbank

St Albans entrepreneur shortlisted for national award

Emily Mathieson from St Albans who has been shortlisted for a Creator Award. Picture: WeWork

Care home developer appealing against St Albans council’s decision to refuse planning permission

1 Sandridge Road, where Mr Patel had hoped to build a care home. Picture: Google.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide