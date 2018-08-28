CCTV released after two bicycles stolen in St Albans

The man police wish to speak to following the theft of two bicycles in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police. Archant

Police have released a photograph a man they wish to speak to following the theft of two bicycles in St Albans.

The bikes were stolen from an underground car park of Warwick House on London Road on September 25.

PC Lotty Lewis said: “If you recognise the person pictured, we would be very keen to hear from you.

“We believe they may have vital information that could help progress our investigation.

“If you can help, or have any further information, please contact me on lotty.lewis@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/40798/18.

“You can also report information online at http://socsi.in/t4NVG”