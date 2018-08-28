Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

St Albans female rock band release charity single

PUBLISHED: 09:34 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:34 25 October 2018

JOANovARC. Picture: Ray Tarantino

JOANovARC. Picture: Ray Tarantino

Ray Tarantino Photography

Singers in a St Albans band are donating all the profits from their new single to a cancer charity.

Four piece female rock band JOANovARC are raising money for The Pink Ribbon Foundation through their new release Girls Wanna Rock.

Band member Laura Ozholl said: “We have always used the platform we have as a band to raise awareness and support for good causes and charities with single releases – this particular single is about women coming together in a united front showing the world how strong they can be against all the odds.

“We decided to use this particular song to support and promote awareness of breast cancer as we know so many people now going through this incredibly tough battle.”

JOANovARC formed in 2015 and released their debut album Ride Of Your Life in 2016. Girls Wanna Rock will appear on their second album, self-titled JOANovARC, which is due to come out in February 2019.

The new single is available now.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Column: The People’s Vote march is not how you stop Britain leaving the European Union.

3 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
Despite St Albans for Europe and Harpenden for Europe's efforts, a People's Vote will not stop Brexit. Picture: Nerthuz.

The People’s Vote march was admirable, but that’s not the way to stop Britain leaving the European Union.

Video: St Albans female rock band release charity single

09:34 Franki Berry
JOANovARC. Picture: Ray Tarantino

Singers in a St Albans band are donating all the profits from their new single to a cancer charity.

St Albans Halloween tour will seek out tortured martyrs, ghostly monks and pagan gods

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon
The winged skull at St Albans Abbey will feature on the University of Hertfordshire's Supernatural St Albans tour on Halloween. Picture: University of Hertfordshire.

A tour around St Albans will seek out its tortured martyrs, ghostly monks and pagan gods on the most macabre day of the year.

Radlett vet brands attack on cat shot with air rifle “sickening”

Yesterday, 16:50 Franki Berry
Smudge was shot with an air rifle. Picture: Lara Breen

A Radlett vet has branded air rifle attacks on pets “sickening” after a family cat was shot at close range.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

Person hit by train on St Albans City line

A Govia Thameslink Railway train.

St Albans bike shop owner warns others about fake bailiffs after nearly losing £2,400

Rock and Road Bikes owner Paul Williams is warning others about a bailiff fraud scam which preys on small businesses. Picture: NICK JOHNS

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

St Albans man wanted for threatening to kill

William Riley. Picture: Herts police

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide