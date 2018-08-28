Video

St Albans female rock band release charity single

JOANovARC. Picture: Ray Tarantino Ray Tarantino Photography

Singers in a St Albans band are donating all the profits from their new single to a cancer charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Four piece female rock band JOANovARC are raising money for The Pink Ribbon Foundation through their new release Girls Wanna Rock.

Band member Laura Ozholl said: “We have always used the platform we have as a band to raise awareness and support for good causes and charities with single releases – this particular single is about women coming together in a united front showing the world how strong they can be against all the odds.

“We decided to use this particular song to support and promote awareness of breast cancer as we know so many people now going through this incredibly tough battle.”

JOANovARC formed in 2015 and released their debut album Ride Of Your Life in 2016. Girls Wanna Rock will appear on their second album, self-titled JOANovARC, which is due to come out in February 2019.

The new single is available now.