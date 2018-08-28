St Albans baker wows Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law with cake on TV

A St Albans baker’s cake has been taste-tested on national television by famous actors.

Sarah Pratt, owner of cake company Buttercream Dream, was asked to create a sponge to be eaten during a This Morning interview on ITV with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actors Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.

The vanilla madeira sponge with raspberry jam was intricately decorated with a large book and presented to the Harry Potter spin-off actors by interviewer Alison Hammond.

Holding up a slice at the end of the three-minute interview, Eddie Redmayne said: “Best interview ever.”

During the segment the celebrities played JK or Joking, a game where they had to guess if outlandish creature names are JK Rowling inventions or made up by ITV producers.

Sarah said this was the most exposure her work has received since she started the business.

She added: “I was so nervous all morning waiting for it to come up and I swear they did a tiny excerpt, a teaser, and I nearly burst into tears. I felt so elated - like I had drunk a bottle of Champagne. It was amazing, just lovely on the day.”

She had been contacted by ITV on Friday evening and tasked to create the cake by Sunday for the show, which aired on Tuesday, November 13.

“I was able to do something like that in 48 hours but it took all day and all evening - it just so happened that I was clear and able to do it. It was fate.”

Sarah’s son is a fan of the franchise and they went to see the first instalment together at The Odyssey: “I think that really helped me because I was able to converse with the producers about the film and the characters and how it would work.”

After This Morning aired, Sarah’s Facebook page has been gaining more traction and Alison Hammond even sent Sarah a personal thank you.

The presenter said: “Hi Sarah, thank you so much for the cake. It was the best thing and literally made Eddie Redmayne say that my interview was the best interview he ever had.

“He was actually eating your cake at the time!”

Sarah has lived in St Albans for about 16 years, running her business from home for four years.