Artist trained in St Albans donates work to hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:12 18 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:13 18 October 2018

Albany Wiseman with ward manager Shirley Padre and clinical nurse practitioner Aris Barrion

An artist trained in St Albans has donated his work to a hospital ward after treatment.

Albany Wiseman has given three limited edition lithographs to Luton and Dunstable University Hospital after staff in St Mary’s Medical Block expressed an interest.

The framed pieces will hang in the entrance to ward 19, where Albany received care.

One of them is of a posing ballet dancer and another is a landscape featuring a cottage in the countryside.

Drawing and painting for more than 30 years, Albany learned his craft at art college in St Albans but now lives in Leagrave.

He has been exhibited at the Tate Britain and the British Council.

A man of many talents, Albany is also about to publish a children’s book called Captain Coram Champion for Children My Story, which will be available in schools across London.

