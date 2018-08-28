Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans and Hatfield car thief sentenced to eight weeks

PUBLISHED: 13:01 17 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:12 17 October 2018

Car crime.

Car crime.

Archant

A thief stole sat navs, power tools, sunglasses, cash, passports and even an electric guitar from unlocked or insecure cars in St Albans and Hatfield.

James Sullivan, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with 11 thefts from motor vehicles in Sopwell and Cottonmill last weekend.

The crimes happened in Trumpington Drive, Holyrood Crescent, Nunery Close, Pemberton Close, Prospect Road and Cottonmill Crescent, as well as on The Ryde in Hatfield.

The 35-year-old was also wanted by Bedfordshire Police for failing to appear at court.

He pleaded guilty to all offences at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday, and was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment and fined £1,150 - that is £1,000 for compensation and £150 for court costs.

In light of this, Herts police has issued fresh advice to make sure vehicles are secure.

St Albans Neighbourhood Inspector Jon Roche said: “These thefts were opportunist, targeting insecure or unlocked vehicles. The frustrating thing is that these offences were all completely preventable – lock your vehicle and make sure your windows are closed and remove all property or keep it out of sight.

“Don’t be inconvenienced by having to replace your possessions.”

He added: “Sullivan, like most thieves, steal from cars by trying door handles or look for a quick and easy way in, they do not smash windows or cause damage to cars as they don’t want to be seen.”

Anyone with information about car thefts should contact police on 101.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans and Hatfield car thief sentenced to eight weeks

48 minutes ago Franki Berry
Car crime.

A thief stole sat navs, power tools, sunglasses, cash, passports and even an electric guitar from unlocked or insecure cars in St Albans and Hatfield.

Dangerous Corner in St Albans has plenty of twists and turns

11:42 Madeleine Burton
Dangerous Corner can be seen at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Madeleine Burton reviews Company of Ten’s production of Dangerous Corner in St Albans.

St Albans entrepreneur wins national award

10:08 Franki Berry
Ruby Raut. founder of WUKA. Picture: WUKA

A St Albans entrepreneur has won an award in a prestigious national competition.

St Albans council investigating possibility of giving out free sanitary products to tackle period poverty

07:00 Franki Berry
Sanya Masood and Sophie Harrold have launched their seventh campaign to collect sanitary products for homeless and vulnerable women.

Women suffering with period poverty may be given free sanitary products in public buildings around the district.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Man fighting for his life after St Albans quad bike crash

Emergency services were called to Thirlestane in St Albans at the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Hotel on former St Albans BHS site given green light

The BHS site on St Peter's Street. Picture: Danny Loo.

Police called to St Albans address

Police were called to Abbots Avenue West in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Crash on M25 near London Colney

There are delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire following a crash. Picture: Highways England

St Albans man arrested on suspicion of fraud

Police have confirmed a St Albans man was arrested for fraud.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide