St Albans and Hatfield car thief sentenced to eight weeks

A thief stole sat navs, power tools, sunglasses, cash, passports and even an electric guitar from unlocked or insecure cars in St Albans and Hatfield.

James Sullivan, of no fixed abode, was arrested and charged with 11 thefts from motor vehicles in Sopwell and Cottonmill last weekend.

The crimes happened in Trumpington Drive, Holyrood Crescent, Nunery Close, Pemberton Close, Prospect Road and Cottonmill Crescent, as well as on The Ryde in Hatfield.

The 35-year-old was also wanted by Bedfordshire Police for failing to appear at court.

He pleaded guilty to all offences at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday, and was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment and fined £1,150 - that is £1,000 for compensation and £150 for court costs.

In light of this, Herts police has issued fresh advice to make sure vehicles are secure.

St Albans Neighbourhood Inspector Jon Roche said: “These thefts were opportunist, targeting insecure or unlocked vehicles. The frustrating thing is that these offences were all completely preventable – lock your vehicle and make sure your windows are closed and remove all property or keep it out of sight.

“Don’t be inconvenienced by having to replace your possessions.”

He added: “Sullivan, like most thieves, steal from cars by trying door handles or look for a quick and easy way in, they do not smash windows or cause damage to cars as they don’t want to be seen.”

Anyone with information about car thefts should contact police on 101.