Accountants donate toiletries to St Albans women’s refuge

St Albans accountants Mercer and Hole are donating to the St Albans and Hertsmere Women�s Refuge. Left to right: Diane Coban (charity champion), Paul Maberly (managing partner) and Liz Bucker (charity champion) Archant

Accountants in St Albans have donated toiletries and toys to a local women’s shelter.

Mercer and Hole are collecting items for St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge, to help the people who seek sanctuary there.

The charity provide a safe and comfortable environment for women and children suffering domestic abuse, as well as offering support and advice.

Diane Coban and Liz Buckler are Mercer and Hole’s charity champions in the St Albans branch.

Liz said: “St Albans and Hertsmere Women’s Refuge is a great cause. We thought some of our team may have bought an excess of toiletries for their summer holidays, which they could donate and this does seem to have been the case.

“We are really pleased to have collected so many toiletries and toys to hand over to the refuge and hope they will make the women and children’s lives there a little better.”

The company’s charity of the year is the Alzheimer’s Society.