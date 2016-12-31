Special needs school recognised for contribution to global education

The school received the award for their contribution to global education. © Corbis. All Rights Reserved.

A local special needs school has received an international award for its contribution to global education.

St Luke’s School, in Crouch Hall Lane, Redbourn, has been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The work includes a number of international projects with schools across Europe and beyond and their current collaborative curriculum work, which involves schools in Turkey, Italy and Poland.

Head teacher, Paul Johnson, collected the award on behalf of the school at a ceremony held at the British Council office in London.

He said he was “so proud of the recognition he received” and that the “hard and innovative work of the staff had been rewarded in such a way”.

British Council CEO, Ciarán Devane, added: “The school’s fantastic international work has rightfully earned it this prestigious award.

“The award is a great chance for schools to demonstrate the important work they’re doing to bring the world into their classrooms.

“Its international work is exemplary in the field of special education needs.”