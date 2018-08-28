Cash, jewellery and electronics stolen in burglary spree around Marshalswick

There has been a spate of burglaries around Marshalswick Archant

Criminals have stolen cash, jewellery and electronics in a wave of Marshalswick burglaries this week.

Six separate houses around The Quadrant area were targeted between October 2 and October 9, with the perpetrators smashing or forcing rear doors during the day.

The suspects are white men wearing gloves and baseball caps, and one of them has a heavy build.

St Albans Det Insp Alexandra Warwick said: “We believe these burglars are opportunists. Please consider installing security equipment such as an alarm or web-based camera.

“Keep an eye on neighbouring homes and do not ignore unusual sounds such as smashing glass. Please call police if you suspect anyone is acting suspiciously around someone’s house, or you see a vehicle that looks out of place or is parked on a neighbouring drive.”

She encouraged everyone to sign up to their area’s Neighbourhood Watch via the Online Watch Link (OWL) or by talking to a PCSO.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If a burglary is taking place, call 999.

The six incidents in Marshalswick:

• A Nintendo console and games were stolen from The Ridgeway between 9.50am and 11pm on October 2.

• Burglars broke into a house on Chandlers Road between October 2 and October 4.

• Cash was taken from a house on Oakwood Drive between 9.30am and 9.15pm on October 8.

• Between 5.30pm and 9.30pm on October 8, keys and jewellery were stolen from an address in Central Drive.

• Offenders went into a property on Hazlemere Road between 4pm on October 8 and 1.50pm on October 9.

• Jewellery was stolen from Marshalswick Lane between 9.45am and 12pm on October 9.