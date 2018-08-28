Sinkhole opens up in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 09:38 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:19 06 November 2018
Archant
A sinkhole has opened up in a road in St Albans and nearby residents have been evacuated.
A member of the public discovered the sinkhole at 5.50am today in Cedar Court and phoned police.
Firefighters were called at 6.35am and are currently at the scene.
Due to the location of the sinkhole, at numbers 35 to 40 Cedar Court, and the proximity of a nearby block of flats, residents from the flats have been evacuated as a precaution.
Structural engineers are also on route to assess the situation.