Silent disco in St Albans will raise money for Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline

Team Eclipse, students in Year 12 from St Albans Girls' School Archant

A silent disco to raise money for charity has been organised by a group of student fundraisers in St Albans for next week.

Party-goers will be given headphones, connected to a choice of different playlists, so people can dance together with their friends while listening to different music.

No music will be played out loud, giving the event its name.

Six students in Year 12 at St Albans Girls’ School, under the team name Eclipse, are running the unusual event in aid of Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline.

It is being hosted as part of the Dragon’s Apprentice Challenge, where teams from different schools, businesses and community groups are paired with a charity and a business mentor, called a Dragon.

Together the team try and run events to turn an initial £100 into £1000 or more, which is then given to the charity.

Team members Katya Alban, Sean Reed, Ella Bettison, Billie Bowbrick, Anna Solomon and Gabbi Goldman have so far raised £600 with vegan bake sales, recipe books published, tickets to live music, and with a Christmas market stall.

The silent disco is being held at the Old Albanian RFC, on the Harpenden Road on February 3. Boys and girls from Years 11 and 12 are welcome.

Book tickets at www.shop.ticketscript.com/channel/web2/start-order/rid/XNJ26PRB/ for £10, or buy them on the door.