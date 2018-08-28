Advanced search

St Albans schools hold Remembrance Day events to pay respects for fallen

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 November 2018

The Lea Primary School Remembrance Day 2018. Picture: Claire Weston

The Lea Primary School Remembrance Day 2018. Picture: Claire Weston

Children and teens around the district joined adults in paying their respects this Remembrance Day.

Camp School pupils made poppies from recycled plastic this Remembrance Day. Picture: Helen GiffenCamp School pupils made poppies from recycled plastic this Remembrance Day. Picture: Helen Giffen

To commemorate the centenary of Armistice Day, Year 6 pupils at The Lea Primary School in Harpenden were researching war databases in their studies.

The youngsters discovered there are 16 soldiers buried in a cemetery next to the school grounds.

To remember their sacrifice, the pupils made a poppy for each grave, planted them, and held a minute silence on November 9.

One student said: “It was really interesting learning about people from our local area who actually went and fought in World War Two and died while fighting.

The picture which was taken in 1914, where Camp School pupils stood to remember the fallen this Remembrance Day. Picture: Helen GiffenThe picture which was taken in 1914, where Camp School pupils stood to remember the fallen this Remembrance Day. Picture: Helen Giffen

“It was nice that we could actually do something to remember them.”

Over at Camp School in St Albans, pupils held a silence on November 11 in the same spot where a group of new soldiers posed for a photograph in 1914.

The silence ended with parent James Giffen playing The Last Post on his trumpet.

Poppies handmade by the children from recycled plastic bottles were also attached onto Camp School railings on November 9, to accompany a remembrance assembly on November 12.

The Lea Primary School pupils by the poppies they have planted in a graveyard with 16 soliders. Picture: Claire WestonThe Lea Primary School pupils by the poppies they have planted in a graveyard with 16 soliders. Picture: Claire Weston

Headteacher Sharon Barton said: “Our whole school topic this term is ‘Under the Sea’ and we have been particularly thinking about plastic pollution.

“It was fitting to link our poppies to our learning, and make them from recycled bottles. The children really enjoyed making them, and our school looks beautiful.”

A key organiser of the event, parent Helen Giffen, said: “Really poignant to stand in the same spot where those brave boys stood in 1914, and pay our respects this morning.

“Beautiful poppies and really moving with James’ rendition of The Last Post. Camp community at its best.”

Parents, staff, pupils and governors at Verulam School also raised £707.18 for The Royal British Legion by showing a critically acclaimed war film by Peter Jackson called They Shall Not Grow Old.

It uses never-before-seen footage from the Imperial War Museum and BBC archives.

During the film, which was shown on November 7, attendees also remembered Michael Boden and Kenneth Nettleton, two locals who died during World War Two.

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

