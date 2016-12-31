School fashion show for four charities including St Albans’ The OLLIE Foundation

Cadbury House leaders with Kate Barron, Head of the house Archant

Models will be strutting their stuff on the catwalk, showing off designer brands and bargain trends to raise money for four different charities this weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students from Cadbury House at Roundwood School are holding the event in aid of Cancer Research UK, Alzheimer’s Disease International, the school’s own RPS charity and a local suicide prevention charity, The OLLIE Foundation.

OLLIE, which stands for One Life Lost is Enough, was set up in 2015 by the parents of three teenagers from St Albans who tragically took their own lives.

It trains staff and students in schools and colleges in Hertfordshire in something called Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), which teaches people how to recognise signs of suicidal thoughts.

Travelling Trends will host the fashion show with a variety of clothes from high street brands such as Per Una, John Lewis, Debenhams, Next, BHS, River Island, Dorothy Perkins, Monsoon, Wallis, Oasis and sometime designers such as DKNY, Miss Sixty and Ted Baker.

Price tags can be up to 80 per cent reduced, and there will also be a raffle and refreshments available.

Staff members from Harpenden’s Boots, who also support OLLIE, will be doing all of the model’s make-up before the show and have offered free make-up colour matching to everyone at the end.

Kate Barron, 33, head of Cadbury House and a trustee of OLLIE, said: “I am really looking forward to it.

“It’s wonderful it was voted one of the charities, it’s quite new, so it’s great to support it and help make a difference. It’s lovely everyone wants to get involved with the fashion show.”

The event is being held at the school from 7.30pm this Saturday (28). Tickets are £6 and to book go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-fashion-showtickets-30883401084 or email k.barron@roundwoodpark.co.uk.