St Albans school hosts ‘wellbeing village’ to support pupils’ mental health

PUBLISHED: 14:53 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:53 05 November 2018

STAGS wellbeing village. Picture: St Albans Girls' School

Archant

A St Albans school hosted a ‘wellbeing village’ to provide parents with advice on young people’s mental health.

St Albans Girls’ School (STAGS) invited parents to meet with mental health professionals to learn about the support services available to young people in Hertfordshire.

The afternoon featured information stalls and workshops from CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health services), the OLLIE Foundation, Mind in Mid Herts, Youth Talk and others.

Verity Bramwell, from the OLLIE Foundation, said: “This event is simply amazing.

“It is truly a unique opportunity to bring together these groups so that they can learn from each other and ultimately lots of young people will benefit.”

The event was also attended by St Albans mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer, who has selected Mind in Mid Herts as her charity for the year.

