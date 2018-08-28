Care home developer appealing against St Albans council’s decision to refuse planning permission

The decision to block a care home development in St Albans will go before the Government.

Brijesh Patel has appealed to the Communities Secretary after St Albans district council refused planning permission for a care home at 1 Sandridge Road.

His application included demolishing the existing structures and constructing a 45-bedroom care home.

It was turned down as council officers determined it would have an overbearing effect on its neighbours and would adversely affect a conservation zone.

They also decided there was insufficient information on the impact on trees, whether there would be adequate drainage, how waste would be disposed of and on whether archaeological interests had been considered.

Mr Patel argues in the appeal documents that there is a demonstrable need for care homes, the building would have a positive impact on the area and the council did not allow him time to to submit the information.