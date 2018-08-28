Look out, Lord Sugar! NatWest St Albans are ‘hired’ for Rennie Grove Shop Wars initiative

The Shop Wars Victoria Street team. Picture: Rennie Grove Hospice Archant

A ‘Shop Wars’ challenge came to two St Albans based Rennie Grove shops recently when participants from NatWest banked on giving each other a run for their money.

The team-building and fun-filled fundraising event came to St Albans on Wednesday October 10 and was based on TV’s reality show The Apprentice, where competitors’ business skills are put to the test.

The two NatWest teams battled against one another in Rennie Grove’s Fleetville and Victoria Street shops.

They spent the day volunteering and competing to entice visitors with the high-quality pre-loved items they sourced from friends, relatives, colleagues and local businesses.

Both teams also pulled together fantastic raffle prizes which included Afternoon Tea at St Michael’s Manor Hotel, tickets for a St Albans City football match and tickets for the Alban Arena.

It was a very close battle but Team Victoria Street took the trophy after raising a brilliant £360, which was closely followed by Team Fleetville’s impressive effort of raising £320.

Unlike in true Apprentice-style there was no luxury outing for the winning team but instead the glory of having helped Rennie Grove Hospice Care raise vital funds towards care for local people with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Rob Storey, Relationship Director for NatWest and Team Victoria Street member said: “The whole team had a great day and were supported brilliantly by everyone at Rennie Grove.

“We were delighted to raise some money for the charity and help out in a small way towards their significant running costs

“The day itself was also a real boost for the morale of the team and I’d certainly recommend that any other companies in the local area consider doing something similar.”