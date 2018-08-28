Gallery

St Albans lights beacon to mark Remembrance Sunday

The Right Worshipful the Mayor of St Albans City and District, Councillor Rosemary Farmer lights the Beacon as part of the National Beacon Ceremony during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} ©2018 Archant

A beacon was lit in St Albans over the weekend to mark the end of a day remembering those who fought in World War I.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Right Worshipful the Mayor of St Albans City and District, Councillor Rosemary Farmer places a wreath on the war memorial during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} The Right Worshipful the Mayor of St Albans City and District, Councillor Rosemary Farmer places a wreath on the war memorial during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

Throughout Remembrance Sunday, events were held in the city to mark 100 years since the Armistice.

At 6am, as dawn broke, a lone piper stationed outside St Albans Cathedral played ‘The Battle’s O’er’, a traditional Scottish lament. He was one of 1,000 pipers who played the same tune at historic locations across the country.

3 Young Cadets salute after placing their wreath on the war memorial during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} 3 Young Cadets salute after placing their wreath on the war memorial during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

The two-minute silence took place at 11am at the city’s war memorial beside St Peter’s Church, led by Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer.

‘There But Not There’ Tommy silhouettes were on display at the Cathedral, the war memorial and St Albans Museum + Gallery to represent the fallen, and during the evening both the Cathedral and the museum were illuminated in poppy red.

The Rt Revd Dr Alan Smith, the Bishop of St Albans looks on at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} The Rt Revd Dr Alan Smith, the Bishop of St Albans looks on at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

In the evening, hundreds of people lined the pavements to watch and support the annual parade and service, which started in St Peter’s Street at 6.30pm.

Representatives from the Royal British Legion, Air, Sea and Army Cadets, HMS Wildfire, the Guiding and Scout movements and the police all took part in the march.

Young children watch on during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} Young children watch on during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

After the parade came to a halt by the memorial, there was a multi-faith service with county, district, town and parish councillors attending alongside religious leaders. St Peter’s Church choir led the singing and pupils from Heathlands School for deaf children signed ‘I Vow To Thee My Country’.

Mayor Rosemary Farmer, accompanied by her macebearer, lit the beacon at 7pm - one of thousands that lit up the skies across the country. A further two-minutes silence was held to mark the event, and a beacon was also lit at Highfield Park.

Large Crowds watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} Large Crowds watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

Afterwards, Mayor Farmer said: ““This was an especially poignant Remembrance Day as it took place on the centenary of the armistice that ended the First World War.

“I was very proud that once again the whole of our community came together to pay their respects to those who lost their lives while serving their country.

Crowds watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} Crowds watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

“I was particularly struck by the huge number of people who found the time and made the effort to turn out for the parade and multi-faith service. It was a magnificent show of support for our armed forces.”

A band plays the music to the hymns during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} A band plays the music to the hymns during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

Children from Heathlands Deaf School perform a signed performance of "I Vow to thee my country" during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} Children from Heathlands Deaf School perform a signed performance of "I Vow to thee my country" during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

The Macebearer leads the parade ahead of Mr Richard Beazley DL, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire and The Right Worshipful the Mayor of St Albans City and District, Councillor Rosemary Farmer during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} The Macebearer leads the parade ahead of Mr Richard Beazley DL, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire and The Right Worshipful the Mayor of St Albans City and District, Councillor Rosemary Farmer during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

Various dignitaries including the Mayor and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire wait for the salute of the Parade during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} Various dignitaries including the Mayor and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire wait for the salute of the Parade during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

Various dignitaries including the Mayor and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire wait for the salute of the Parade during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} Various dignitaries including the Mayor and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire wait for the salute of the Parade during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

Two pipers lead the Salute of the Parade during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} Two pipers lead the Salute of the Parade during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

The Salute of the Parade with the flag bearers during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} The Salute of the Parade with the flag bearers during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

Sailor cadets perform the Salute of the Parade during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} Sailor cadets perform the Salute of the Parade during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

Army Cadets perform the Salute of the Parade during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} Army Cadets perform the Salute of the Parade during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

Army Cadets perform the Salute of the Parade during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} Army Cadets perform the Salute of the Parade during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

Anne Main MP holds a wreath alongside other local dignitaries at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} Anne Main MP holds a wreath alongside other local dignitaries at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

Large crowds gather to watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} Large crowds gather to watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

A man holds one of the 650 LED Candles which represent every soldier on the war memorial during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} A man holds one of the 650 LED Candles which represent every soldier on the war memorial during the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

The Revd Mark Dearnley, Vicar of St Peters Church addresses the crowd at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard} The Revd Mark Dearnley, Vicar of St Peters Church addresses the crowd at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. {Craig Shepheard}

The Right Worshipful the Mayor of St Albans City and District, Councillor Rosemary Farmer at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD The Right Worshipful the Mayor of St Albans City and District, Councillor Rosemary Farmer at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD

Large crowds gathered for the informal service at 11am of the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD Large crowds gathered for the informal service at 11am of the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD

ÔThere But Not ThereÕ Tommy silhouettes, representing the fallen was on display by the War Memorial at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD ÔThere But Not ThereÕ Tommy silhouettes, representing the fallen was on display by the War Memorial at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD

Large crowds gather at The St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD Large crowds gather at The St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD

A man proudly wears his medals at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD A man proudly wears his medals at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD

Retired Servicemen watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD Retired Servicemen watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD

Army personnel watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD Army personnel watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD

Large Crowds watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD Large Crowds watch the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD

A serviceman proudly wears his medals at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD A serviceman proudly wears his medals at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD

Janice Norwood wears her grandfather William Lacock's medals at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD Janice Norwood wears her grandfather William Lacock's medals at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD

Chris Richards, a University first year student, displays a painting that he made of his family members who fought in the First World war at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD Chris Richards, a University first year student, displays a painting that he made of his family members who fought in the First World war at the St Albans Remembrance Day Parade 2018. Picture: CRAIG SHEPHEARD