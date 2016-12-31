Advanced search

Reduced train links from St Albans and Harpenden this weekend

16:34 27 January 2017

Thameslink train

Govia has warned of a reduced train service on Thameslink routes this Sunday, affecting travel to and from St Albans and Harpenden.

Thameslink customers will have to use rail replacement buses on Sunday due to planned engineering work and a shortage of train crew.

The train operator states online: “Customers are advised to use alternative routes to travel, wherever possible.”

Buses will run on the following routes to link Thameslink customers to alternative Great Northern services:

* St Albans and Hatfield

* Bedford and Luton, calling at all stations.

* Luton and Hitchin

* Harpenden and Welwyn Garden City

Govia has also highlighted the following alterations: “An hourly service will run between London St Pancras International and Bedford.

“Services are expected to be very busy and customers are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

“Trains will not run between London St Pancras International and London Blackfriars.

“You will need to use London Underground or London Bus services (Route number 45 and 63) to cross from London St Pancras International to London Blackfriars.

“Trains will not run to or from Sutton / Wimbledon.

“Trains between West Hampstead and Sevenoaks will run between London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks only.

“Trains between Brighton and London Bridge will run between London Bridge and Three Bridges only.”

Keywords: St Albans London

Reduced train links from St Albans and Harpenden this weekend

