Thugs smash car windscreen and conservatory window of Redbourn victim targeted twice

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 October 2018

Crown Street in Redbourn. Picture: Google Maps

Crown Street in Redbourn. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Criminals have twice targeted a victim in Redbourn by smashing her window and then damaging her car.

Overnight between September 23 and 24, thugs smashed the windscreen of a car parked outside a house in Crown Street.

Then, at about 3pm on October 1, someone shattered that property’s conservatory window.

A woman inside heard a shot sound before the glass was broken.

Herts police are investigating both these incidents.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference for the September incident is 41/41987/18 and for the October crime is 41/42000/18.

