St Albans City Hospital charity asking for Christmas gift donations

Raise: St Albans is asking people to donate Christmas presents to elderly City Hospital patients. Archant

A charity is appealing to the public to help St Albans City Hospital patients to smile this Christmas.

Raise: St Albans is appealing for donations of small gifts such as sweets, chocolate or shower gel, which will be given out on Christmas Day to older patients.

Charity director Samantha Sherratt said: “Presents are hugely important – it’s about keeping the magic alive for patients who are spending the festive season in hospital.

“By buying a gift, well-wishers can let them know that someone is thinking of them.

“This is particularly important for those who don’t have many visits from friends and family.”

You can drop off your gift to the reception desk at the hospital and you can find out more by visiting www.justgiving.com/campaign/raiseasmile or their Amazon wish list http://amzn.eu/j8Jz7fw