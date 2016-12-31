Rail fare-dodger stopped at St Albans City Station

A police car. Archant

Police officers rushed to St Albans City Station this morning (Friday) after being alerted to a fare-dodger.

After British Transport Police arrived at the station, at about 9am, and spoke with the man, he bought the single ticket he needed and was allowed to continue his journey.

The ticket was for a journey to Reading and, according to National Rail, the fare is £26.30, while the trip takes about an hour-and-a-half.