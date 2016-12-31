Advanced search

Rail fare-dodger stopped at St Albans City Station

10:45 10 February 2017

A police car.

A police car.

Archant

Police officers rushed to St Albans City Station this morning (Friday) after being alerted to a fare-dodger.

Comment

After British Transport Police arrived at the station, at about 9am, and spoke with the man, he bought the single ticket he needed and was allowed to continue his journey.

The ticket was for a journey to Reading and, according to National Rail, the fare is £26.30, while the trip takes about an hour-and-a-half.

Keywords: British Transport Police St Albans Reading

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

The latest court results for the St Albans area

16 minutes ago Matt Adams
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Former Monsoon employee in London Colney sentenced after stealing over £7,000

10:57 Court Reporter
A woman stole from Monsoon in the Colney Fields shopping centre.

Stealing more than £7,000 from the clothes shop where she worked has resulted in a suspended prison sentence for a 26 year old.

Rail fare-dodger stopped at St Albans City Station

10:45 Franki Berry
A police car.

Police officers rushed to St Albans City Station this morning (Friday) after being alerted to a fare-dodger.

St Albans taxi drivers refuse to transport Thameslink commuter because of his wheelchair

06:10 Debbie White
Dom Hyams wants everyone to be part of the #AccessRevolution

Another shocking tale of discriminatory behaviour by taxi drivers has emerged in St Albans, after a man with brittle bones disease revealed that some cabbies point-blank refuse to transport him.

CountryPhile

Green light for another GM trial, growing wheat in the field, at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Wheat crop research. Photo courtesy of Prof Jon West, Rothamsted Research

Opponents of genetically modified (GM) crops are disappointed after scientists in Harpenden were granted permission to carry out a field trial on cereal grain, despite objections.

Power of the peregrine

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read stories

St Albans nightclub in running for most “tragic” venue

Inside Club Batchwood

Cash and alcohol stolen in burglary at St Albans pub

Police would like to speak to these three people in connection with a burglary at The White Swan in St Albans.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans Poundworld building sold for millions

Poundworld in St Albans

Fresh warning to motorists after more cars targeted by yobs throwing stones on A414

A rock smashed the window of a Jaguar on the A414.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

St Albans death crash cyclist ‘had taken cannabis’

H.M. Coroner's Court
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards