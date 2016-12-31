Advanced search

Radlett girl ‘honoured’ to perform in House of Lords

11:00 29 January 2017

Olivia Gavigan, a school girl from Radlett, has gained a place in the West End Kids performance troupe. Photo supplied

West End Kids

A talented teenager has won a coveted place with West End Kids, one of the UK’s best known musical theatre song and dance troupes.

Olivia Gavigan, 16, from Radlett, gained a place following a tough audition and lengthy trial period.

This year will see the teen perform for tens of thousands of people, appearing with the troupe alongside the casts of West End shows and some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Olivia said: “I’m so excited to have passed my audition and trial period. The troupe performs at some of the best events and venues throughout the year and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“I’m particularly excited about performing in the House of Lords later this season. It’s such a prestigious venue and it’s a real honour to get to perform in a world famous venue. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – I feel so lucky.”

Martin Williams, founder and artistic director of West End Kids, said Olivia was a “talented young performer and we are confident that she will be an asset to our troupe”.

Over the next couple of months, she will appear at some major events, prestigious occasions and charity events, including in the House of Lords, Imagine Children’s Festival at the Royal Festival Hall and Alton Towers.

Martin said: “To be part of our troupe you not only have to be a strong singer and dancer, but you have to be prepared to work hard. We are very demanding, but we know that talented kids love to be pushed hard and so that is what we do.”

West End Kids is a 20-strong elite musical theatre song and dance troupe based in London which provides young performers, aged between 10 and 18, and mainly from the Home Counties, with practical experience.

Auditions for the part-time musical theatre training begin in April. Applications can be made via www.westendkids.co.uk

