Radlett autism school celebrates third ‘outstanding’ report

This is the third consecutive year that the school has received an 'outstanding' report from Ofsted

For the third year in succession, a local autism school has received an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

The National Autistic Society’s Radlett Lodge School, in Harper Lane, received a glowing Ofsted report stating that “all children thrive at the school” with each child receiving “uniquely tailored care and support”.

The autism-specific school provides support for 55 primary, secondary and post-16 pupils and also has a residential building which has 14 pupils stay there on either a weekly or term basis.

The report also praised the dedication of the staff stating that “the staff work tirelessly to identify preferred and effective routes to improve and evolve communication.

Principal Jo Galloway, commented: “It’s a testament to the effort of all our staff, pupils and parents that Ofsted have recognised the school’s residential provision as ‘outstanding’ for the third year running.

“Autism is a serious and lifelong condition but we’ve seen time and again how the right help and support helps our students fulfil their potential, and it’s a privilege to be part of that journey.”

Jo added: “Great results like this keep us motivated to keep up the great work and keep doing our best for all the children at Radlett Lodge School.”