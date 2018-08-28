Record attendance at Radlett Remembrance Day service
PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 November 2018
Archant
Record numbers of Remembrance Day spectators gathered in Radlett to witness a spitfire flight display and take part in a special centenary service.
To commemorate 100 years since the end of World War One, more than 1,000 people gathered to hear a special memorial service on Watling Street this November 11.
They were joined by hundreds of scouts and guides who had marched to the ceremony.
Wreaths were laid by numerous organisations, including police and fire service.
Attendee Clive Glover said: “It’s important to remember and understand what happened and pass that onto the young people so they never have to go through that same thing again.
“It brings people together.”
After the service, there was tea and cake at the Radlett United Synagogue.
About 400 people also attended an evening event at Christ Church on Watling Street, where a beacon was lit, music was played from the Phoenix Concert Band, and a film was shown about Radlett during World War One.