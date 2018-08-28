Advanced search

Record attendance at Radlett Remembrance Day service

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 November 2018

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

Record numbers of Remembrance Day spectators gathered in Radlett to witness a spitfire flight display and take part in a special centenary service.

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

To commemorate 100 years since the end of World War One, more than 1,000 people gathered to hear a special memorial service on Watling Street this November 11.

They were joined by hundreds of scouts and guides who had marched to the ceremony.

Wreaths were laid by numerous organisations, including police and fire service.

Attendee Clive Glover said: “It’s important to remember and understand what happened and pass that onto the young people so they never have to go through that same thing again.

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

“It brings people together.”

After the service, there was tea and cake at the Radlett United Synagogue.

About 400 people also attended an evening event at Christ Church on Watling Street, where a beacon was lit, music was played from the Phoenix Concert Band, and a film was shown about Radlett during World War One.

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

Remembrance Day Service on Watling Street in Radlett. Picture: Clive Glover

