Quiet ceremony in St Albans marks the centenary of Verdun battle

Member of the St Albans civic society Eric Roberts lays some flowers at the foot of the Verdun tree to commemorate the official anniversary of the finish of the 10-month battle of Verdun in 1916. Danny Loo Photography 2016

A flower posy was laid at the base of St Albans’ Verdun Tree at Waxhouse Gate to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the Battle Of Verdun.

Eric Roberts, of St Albans Civic Society, said that local residents paid their respects while visiting the special tree, which was planted near the cathedral to commemorate one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War.

The horse chestnut was grown from a conker collected from a tree in Verdun, the only one to survive the tragic battle which was fought between February 21 and December 18, 1916.

Eric said: “A small group visited on December 19 to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the battle, to lay some flowers and pause near the tree.”

The tree serves as a memorial to all those who died, and can be seen at the rear of the Village Arcade. An information panel was unveiled near the heritage site in November last year.