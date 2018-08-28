Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hertfordshire pupils’ winning films released for World Mental Health Day

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 October 2018

Alex Strazza from Verulam School was joint winner of a Herts county council competition to design a film about mental health in young people. Picture: Verulam School

Alex Strazza from Verulam School was joint winner of a Herts county council competition to design a film about mental health in young people. Picture: Verulam School

Archant

Two films raising awareness of young people’s mental health have been released after a countywide competition among schools in Hertfordshire.

The films, designed by young people for young people, have been launched by Herts County Council to coincide with today’s World Mental Health Day, and as part of the county’s #JustTalk campaign.

Pupils from across Herts were invited to submit a film storyboard for the campaign, which encourages young people to talk about what’s on their mind without fear of judgement or embarrassment. The winning storyboards were chosen out of 185 entries and were professionally produced as films.

One of the winners was Alex Strazza, a 13-year-old pupil at Verulam School in St Albans. He said: “When I first entered the competition I thought it was just another piece of homework, but then after looking into it I realised it was really important for boys all across the country to talk and tell people their problems.

“I think boys tend to keep problems inside, we want to stay strong and not look weak in a way. But there’s no need for that, if you share your problems then it will help everything.

“I really enjoyed making the film and I’m a lot more confident as a result!”

Louis Webb, who is in Year 8 at Richard Hale School in Hertford, was the other winner of the competition, and his storyboard was made into an animation.

He said: “I entered the campaign because I thought it was important that everyone knew what mental health is and that it’s important to speak to people if you’re feeling a little bit down.

“My teacher Jane was a very big part of it; she explained mental health really well, made lessons fun and really helped us all with this project.

Louis Webb from Richard Hale School with his winning storyboard. Picture: Herts county councilLouis Webb from Richard Hale School with his winning storyboard. Picture: Herts county council

“I really enjoyed doing it, especially when I had a Skype meeting with the animator to make changes to the final animation.”

The #JustTalk campaign aims to help young people, especially boys and young men, know that it’s OK to not be OK – and to encourage them to share their problems with someone they can trust.

Richard Roberts, the county council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “The films are brilliant! I’m really impressed with the creativity and maturity with which these young people have approached this project.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Disruption between St Albans City and London St Pancras

08:04 Fraser Whieldon
A Thameslink train. Picture: Danny Loo.

There are delays between St Albans City and London St Pancras.

Hertfordshire pupils’ winning films released for World Mental Health Day

07:00 Anne Suslak
Alex Strazza from Verulam School was joint winner of a Herts county council competition to design a film about mental health in young people. Picture: Verulam School

Two films raising awareness of young people’s mental health have been released after a countywide competition among schools in Hertfordshire.

St Albans NCT babies group reunited after chance meeting in gym changing room

Yesterday, 16:17 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans NCT babies reunited: Rebecca Westlake is on the far-left of the left-hand picture and the left of the right-hand photo. Helen is on the far-right of both photos. Pictures: Rebecca Westlake.

These two photos mark the union and reunion of a NCT babies group after a chance meeting in a gym ended nearly 40 years of separation.

Thugs smash car windscreen and conservatory window of Redbourn victim targeted twice

Yesterday, 12:00 Franki Berry
Crown Street in Redbourn. Picture: Google Maps

Criminals have twice targeted a victim in Redbourn by smashing her window and then damaging her car.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

The season’s changing, but take a breath first!

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Updated: Crash on M25 between London Colney and South Mimms

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Iconic St Albans Park loses international green space recognition following maintenance issues

Clarence Park pavilion. Picture: Andy Saunders.

Woman hospitalised after crash on M25 between London Colney and South Mimms

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

‘It feels like Christmas has come early’ as new school given green light

Farmland bordering Lower Luton Road on which Herts county council is keen to build a new school

St Albans entrepreneur tackling taboos around periods in teens

The WUKA Teens Kick Ass campaign video, with teens from the St Albans School of Acting. Picture: WUKA

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide