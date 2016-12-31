Advanced search

Pret A Manger canopy collapsed and injured an employee in St Albans

16:33 01 February 2017

The canopy fell off, injuring someone.

Archant

A collapsing canopy injured an unsuspecting employee in St Albans city centre recently.

Comment

The large canvas shelter outside Pret A Manger in St Peter’s Street fell off the front of the cafe while a staff member was outside, cutting her head and leaving her shaken.

Although an ambulance was called at about 6.30pm on Thursday, January 19, the victim, who is believed to be in her 20s, was treated by a first aider on the scene and then driven to hospital with a head injury.

A 65-year-old woman who witnessed the aftermath of the incident, but who did not wish to be named, said a dozen people rushed over to help the victim, who was laying on the floor, had blood on her face and was very “shaken up”.

She said the victim was shaking from what she believed was a mixture of cold and shock.

“The thing that scared me most was it could have been so much worse. It could have been me, it could have been anyone, and it does happen a lot, so people have to be aware,” she added.

Another anonymous witness said there was “blood all over her face”.

A spokesperson from Pret A Manger said they were investigating what had happened that Thursday evening and are pleased that the team member involved was recovering well and had returned to the shop on January 23 in high spirits.

She added: “The team have been very touched by the kind messages and gestures they’ve received from customers.” There is currently no investigation into the incident from outside bodies because St Albans district council and the Health and Safety Executive are in dispute about which body should deal with it.

Keywords: St Albans District Council St Albans District

CountryPhile

Power of the peregrine

The peregrine. - picture by Steve Round.

There are some subjects in the natural world that have acquired celebrity status, catching our attention and maybe capturing our imagination in someway.

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

