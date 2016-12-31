Pret A Manger canopy collapsed and injured an employee in St Albans

The canopy fell off, injuring someone. Archant

A collapsing canopy injured an unsuspecting employee in St Albans city centre recently.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The large canvas shelter outside Pret A Manger in St Peter’s Street fell off the front of the cafe while a staff member was outside, cutting her head and leaving her shaken.

Although an ambulance was called at about 6.30pm on Thursday, January 19, the victim, who is believed to be in her 20s, was treated by a first aider on the scene and then driven to hospital with a head injury.

A 65-year-old woman who witnessed the aftermath of the incident, but who did not wish to be named, said a dozen people rushed over to help the victim, who was laying on the floor, had blood on her face and was very “shaken up”.

She said the victim was shaking from what she believed was a mixture of cold and shock.

“The thing that scared me most was it could have been so much worse. It could have been me, it could have been anyone, and it does happen a lot, so people have to be aware,” she added.

Another anonymous witness said there was “blood all over her face”.

A spokesperson from Pret A Manger said they were investigating what had happened that Thursday evening and are pleased that the team member involved was recovering well and had returned to the shop on January 23 in high spirits.

She added: “The team have been very touched by the kind messages and gestures they’ve received from customers.” There is currently no investigation into the incident from outside bodies because St Albans district council and the Health and Safety Executive are in dispute about which body should deal with it.