Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Liberal Democrat savages Tories after Mr Kipling makers begin stockpiling food due to no-deal Brexit fears

PUBLISHED: 09:24 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:24 19 November 2018

Premier Foods. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Premier Foods. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Archant

A major St Albans business is putting aside money to stockpile food in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Premier Foods, which makes brands such as Mr Kipling and Ambrosia, has announced the move due to a lack of certainty about the UK leaving the EU.

A spokesperson said: “Like all businesses, Premier Foods has been working behind the scenes for several months, planning for a range of scenarios subject to the nature of any Brexit deal that is reached.

“In the absence of certainty for the UK’s departure from the EU, we shortly intend to begin the process of building stocks of raw materials to protect the company against a risk of delays at ports.

“Potentially this action will cause an adverse movement of up to £10m in working capital during quarter four, which we would expect to reverse the following financial year as the situation normalises.”

The announcement was made in the company’s half-year results, which revealed trading profit is up 6.2 per cent.

Prime Minister Theresa May last week revealed the Government’s deal with the European Union for leaving the supranational body.

The Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans, Daisy Cooper, said: “I recently asked the Government to publish the list of medicines to be stockpiled in the event of a no-deal Brexit so patients can plan their care, but the Government is refusing to publish it.

“It is almost incomprehensible that, despite being one of the richest country’s in the world, the Government is proposing to embark on a route that could lead to shortages in medicines and food.

“I have never known a more incompetent or reckless Government and yet some Conservative MPs insist on pursuing this path to a ‘blindfold Brexit’.

“Liberal Democrats demand better. The public should be asked to judge Theresa May’s deal in a People’s Vote so we can compare her deal with the deal we already enjoy.”

To view Daisy’s Freedom of Information request, visit www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/drugs_listed_for_no_deal_brexit_2?nocache=incoming-1239180#incoming-1239180

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans Liberal Democrat savages Tories after Mr Kipling makers begin stockpiling food due to no-deal Brexit fears

09:24 Fraser Whieldon
Premier Foods. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

A major St Albans business is putting aside money to stockpile food in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Decision deferred on building stables on St Albans community meadow

07:41 Anne Suslak
Bedmond Lane Meadow (Picture: Robert Wareing)

The decision on whether to allow stables to be built on a community meadow in St Albans has been deferred by the council’s planning referrals committee.

St Albans teenager paints scene on successful Christmas cards

Yesterday, 17:00 Franki Berry
Georgia Sweeny with her Christmas card designs, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny

A teenager who painted an iconic St Albans landmark has created popular Christmas cards of the designs.

Personal debt levels up by £17,000 in Harpenden

Yesterday, 12:00 Fraser Whieldon
Personal debt levels have increased in Harpenden. Picture: Danny Loo.

Personal debt levels in Harpenden rose by 11 per cent in the three months leading up to October.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans teenager paints scene on successful Christmas cards

Georgia Sweeny with her Christmas card designs, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny

Personal debt levels up by £17,000 in Harpenden

Personal debt levels have increased in Harpenden. Picture: Danny Loo.

Decision deferred on building stables on St Albans community meadow

Bedmond Lane Meadow (Picture: Robert Wareing)

Latest St Albans area court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide