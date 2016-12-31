Advanced search

Pre-inquest hearing into St Albans man’s death after Westminster Lodge incident

19:30 05 January 2017

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans. Picture: Kieran Green

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans. Picture: Kieran Green

Copyright 2012-2016 Kieran Green Photography

A pre-inquest hearing will be held tomorrow (Friday) into the death of a 39-year-old man from St Albans, following an incident at the pool at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre.

Comment

Daniel Mills, the son of local councillor Roma Mills, died at Hemel Hempstead Hospital on December 4, 2015.

Herts Coroner’s Court has given the provisional cause of death as drowning, with epileptic seizure noted as a possible underlying cause.

• A recent report for St Albans district council’s cabinet with regard to Daniel’s death says that following “an incident at Westminster Lodge discussions have been held with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) regarding enforcement responsibility.

“The incident is currently subject to an inquest before the Coroner. It has been agreed that relevant enforcement responsibility for health and safety legislation regarding pool activities at Westminster Lodge will be transferred to the HSE. This took effect from 14 October 2016.”

Neither the council nor the centre’s operators would comment further.

Keywords: St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Radlett autism school celebrates third ‘outstanding’ report

Yesterday, 12:00 Andrea Pluck
This is the third consecutive year that the school has received an 'outstanding' report from Ofsted

For the third year in succession, a local autism school has received an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

St Albans Royal Marine Cadets recognised for their hard work

Yesterday, 06:00 Andrea Pluck
St Albans marine cadets detachment

Sea cadets have been recognised for their hard work after receiving an award for their progress over the last 12 months.

Death crash driver tells St Albans Crown Court “I feel so bad”

Fri, 17:48 Court Reporter
The case has started in St Albans Crown Court

A driver accused of causing the death of his friend by dangerous driving has told a jury that he feels ‘ashamed and sad’ about his passing.

St Albans District Council launches legal action against ‘flawed conclusion’

Fri, 17:05 Debbie White
St Albans council is seeking a judicial review

A legal challenge has been launched after a scathing report on St Albans’ future expansion, where a government official effectively rejected a major blueprint.

CountryPhile

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Cormorant

The use of guns to take ‘pot shots’ and scare away cormorants near a fishing lake has upset people who enjoy watching such creatures in the wild.

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Nightly sings the staring owl....

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

“Nasty” group attack on young boy near St Albans retail park

Anyone with information can contact Herts Police on 101.

Gallery: Tributes paid in St Albans to ‘gentle giant’ musician and referee

The family of slain prison officer, Nick Medlin, formerly of St Albans, have paid tribute to him.

Tyres slashed on 16 cars in London Colney

Appeal for information and witnesses after tyres were slashed in London Colney.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

St Albans secondary school named world class by Cambridge academic

Head Margaret Chapman with girls in the quality mark team

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards