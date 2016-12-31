Pre-inquest hearing into St Albans man’s death after Westminster Lodge incident

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans.

A pre-inquest hearing will be held tomorrow (Friday) into the death of a 39-year-old man from St Albans, following an incident at the pool at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre.

Daniel Mills, the son of local councillor Roma Mills, died at Hemel Hempstead Hospital on December 4, 2015.

Herts Coroner’s Court has given the provisional cause of death as drowning, with epileptic seizure noted as a possible underlying cause.

• A recent report for St Albans district council’s cabinet with regard to Daniel’s death says that following “an incident at Westminster Lodge discussions have been held with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) regarding enforcement responsibility.

“The incident is currently subject to an inquest before the Coroner. It has been agreed that relevant enforcement responsibility for health and safety legislation regarding pool activities at Westminster Lodge will be transferred to the HSE. This took effect from 14 October 2016.”

Neither the council nor the centre’s operators would comment further.