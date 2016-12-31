Advanced search

Pothole plight near St Albans finally resolved

16:55 20 January 2017

The pothole on the corner of Mount Pleasant Lane and Wildwood Avenue in Bricket Wood.

The pothole on the corner of Mount Pleasant Lane and Wildwood Avenue in Bricket Wood.

Archant

A large pothole posed a danger to road users when it was left for more than a week without being repaired.

Comment

The pothole, described as being over 1ft deep and stretching at least 2ft into the road, was on the corner of Mount Pleasant Lane and Wildwood Avenue in Bricket Wood.

Sally Horobin, who lives nearby in Rosedale Close, initially reported the pothole, then only small. to Hertfordshire county council on Friday, January 6. When she went to check on it the following week, expecting it to have been coned off, she found the hole had widened into a crater and someone had left an upturned plastic chair in it, presumably as a warning to drivers.

Sally, who is in her 50s and works as an accountant, said: “It was first reported on January 6 but I think it had probably been there a few days before.

“I reported it the day after my husband’s car went over it and it was full of water. Five or six other people also reported it.”

While Sally’s husband’s car was not noticeably damaged by the pothole, she said: “I am not convinced. It’s quite a low car and he can’t see underneath.

“I think he needs to go to the garage and have a look, as we certainly went down it. We knew it was there but it was dark and full of water.”

Sally also contacted Herts Highways to urge them to alert drivers to the hole. She said: “I felt that the very minimum they need to do urgently was to put cones around the hole and put warning signs for people driving towards it.”

The pothole was filled in by the council over the weekend.

Sandy Walkington, county councillor for St Albans South, said: “This is yet another example of our failing highways service.

“The Liberal Democrats keep pushing for more money to be spent on highways and less on vanity projects like council magazines.

“It’s time that local residents get the highways they pay for.”

* The government has allocated funding to local councils to improve road safety.

The £1.2 billion funding will be used to repair potholes, cut congestion and improve road safety and journey times. It includes money from the new National Productivity Investment Fund, the Pothole Action Fund and £75 million which councils can bid for to repair and maintain local infrastructure such as bridges, rural roads and street lighting.

Hertfordshire has been allocated 20,692,000 in total for 2017/2018.

The Department for Transport (DfT),in partnership with Thurrock and York councils, is also beginning a trial of a pothole-spotter system to identify potential future potholes.

High-definition cameras will be mounted to refuse collection vehicles, along with a navigation system and software, with the aim of spotting road surface problems before they become potholes.

Transport Minister Andrew Jones said: “Roads play a significant part in everyday life linking people with jobs and businesses with customers, which is why this government is investing record amounts improving and maintaining highways across the country to help motorists.

“The funding we have allocated is focused on relieving congestion and providing important upgrades to ensure our roads are fit for the future - helping to build an economy that works for everyone.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Children’s mental health issues in spotlight at awareness talk in St Albans

19:30 Anne Suslak
St Albans and district mental health champion Cllr Anthony Rowlands

A mental health campaigner and former Health Minister will be giving a talk to raise awareness of children’s problems.

Benefit fraud couple slammed as ‘dishonest and greedy’ in Harrow Crown Court

17:10 Debbie White
A suspended sentence has been given

Fraudulently claiming thousands of pounds in benefits has resulted in a suspended prison sentence for a ‘dishonest and greedy’ couple.

Pothole plight near St Albans finally resolved

16:55 Anne Suslak
The pothole on the corner of Mount Pleasant Lane and Wildwood Avenue in Bricket Wood.

A large pothole posed a danger to road users when it was left for more than a week without being repaired.

Hertsmere MP wants studios, business space and homes instead of rail freight site in St Albans

15:00 Debbie White
Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden

The growing needs of busy film and TV studios in Borehamwood and Leavesden could be catered for alongside housing at the former Radlett Airfield, says a local politician.

CountryPhile

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Former Harpenden PE teacher guilty of child abuse

Court results

St Albans City fan banned for throwing smoke bomb onto pitch in Hemel clash

The Saints supporter was captured with the smoke bomb during the match with Hemel Hempstead Town FC

George Michael’s quiet donation to St Albans Earthworks charity

File photo dated 13/07/85 of George Michael of Wham performing at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London, as the pop superstar has died at the age of 53 from suspected heart failure. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story DEATH Michael. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

St Albans City fan banned for throwing smoke bomb onto pitch in Hemel clash

The Saints supporter was captured with the smoke bomb during the match with Hemel Hempstead Town FC

Enhanced Thameslink timetable is ‘unworkable’ say railway experts - which could scupper St Albans rail freight plans

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards