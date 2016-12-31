Advanced search

Police seek two men after Co-op burglary in Redbourn: CCTV images released

14:24 26 January 2017

Officers investigating a burglary in Redbourn have released pictures of two men they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries. Phone 101 if you have information to help the Herts Police appeal.

Officers investigating a burglary in Redbourn have released pictures of two men they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries. Phone 101 if you have information to help the Herts Police appeal.

Image supplied

Cigarettes and alcohol have been stolen from a Co-op store, after thieves forced their way into the premises during an early morning burglary.

Officers investigating a burglary in Redbourn have released pictures of two men they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries. Phone 101 if you have information to help the Herts Police appeal.

Herts Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak with about the theft, which occurred between 12.55am and 1am on Friday, January 6, at the Co-op shop in High Street, Redbourn.

A police spokeswoman said that boards were forced open on a window at the shop, and several hundred pounds worth of cigarettes, along with alcohol to the value of £150 were stolen.

Police would like to speak to the men pictured as they may have information about the burglary that could prove useful to their inquiries.

Det Con Courtney Turner, investigating, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises these men to contact me.

Officers investigating a burglary in Redbourn have released pictures of two men they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries. Phone 101 if you have information to help the Herts Police appeal.

“As part of the ongoing investigation I am also appealing for a man, who I believe was walking his dog and passed the store around the time of the offence, to come forward as he may have key information that could assist the investigation.

“A number of cars also drove past the shop at the time of the burglary so I am appealing for any motorists who were in the area between the times stated, and believe they saw anything suspicious to contact me via the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

