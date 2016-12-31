Police search for suspects after woman ‘grabbed’ in St Albans park

Verulamium Park in St Albans Archant

No further police action is being taken despite a woman falling into a lake in St Albans, after she was allegedly grabbed.

It is believed that a woman walking through Verulamium Park, at about 5.15pm on Tuesday, December 27, was grabbed by somebody and she then fell into the water.

Following concerned posts on social media in regards to the alleged incident, the Herts Advertiser asked the Herts Police whether officers were investigating it.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the force said today (Friday) that a ‘third party report’ was made to the force on December 27.

She added: “Officers attended to speak with the woman and searched the area for any possible suspects. No-one was located.

“Police received a call from the woman on December 28 to state she is not fully clear on the circumstances of the incident and does not wish for any further police action.

“No other incidents of this nature have been reported.”