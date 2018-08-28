Police running high-visibility patrols around St Albans following attempted robbery

More police officers will patrolling around an area of St Albans following a spate of anti-social behaviour and thefts.

Both high-visibility and covert patrols will be taking place around the Alban Way, Griffiths Way and Lye Lane in Bricket Wood after there were more than 50 calls to police about the precinct in two months.

Residents were reporting anti-social behaviour, such as dangerously ridden motorbikes, but the criminality escalated last weekend.

A man in his 50s was left bruised after being pushed from his bike and kicked.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery following the incident, which happened between 4.45pm and 5.05pm on September 26 along the Alban Way.

London Colney, St Stephens and St Albans East Safer Neighbourhood Sgt Mark Williams said the area has been made a priority: “The Alban Way is a popular place for pedestrians, dog walkers and cyclists and we will not tolerate this type of behaviour where innocent members of the public are being assaulted by groups of young people for fun.

“Just recently, motorbikes have been driven erratically and dangerously across the areas we are targeting. Griffiths Way and Lye Lane have also been experiencing similar anti-social behaviour problems, so we are tackling all three areas as a priority.”

Officers will also be issuing section 59 warnings to anyone driving a vehicle anti-socially and Community Protection Notices banning people acting anti-socially from certain areas.

If these are breached, the perpetrator risks arrest.

Police will also be stopping and searching people around the area.

Sgt Williams added: “Please continue to report incidents of anti-social behaviour to us and together, we can help make our communities safer and more desirable places to live.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.