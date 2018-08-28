Advanced search

Herts students join forces with police to tackle hate crime

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 October 2018

“Don’t ignore hate – report it.” That is the message that pupils from across Hertfordshire heard at an event marking National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

(L-R):) Kate Moore, Herts County Council programme manager for hate crime, community safety sergeant Luke Mitchell, hate crime officers Donna Horwood and Sarah Jeffery, Helen Whitehead, policy officer for hate crime, hate crime officer Angie Westwood, DCI Chris Treadwell, and hate crime officer Pat Davey. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

The event, held at the police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City on Monday, October 15, saw more than 70 pupils aged between 16 and 19 take part in discussions about hate crime.

As well as learning about more it, they discussed their own experiences of hate crime and what their expectations are of police in dealing with it.

They also heard from PC Pat Davey about his role as one of the police’s five specialist hate crime officers.

Pupils from schools in Baldock, Berkhamsted, Hemel Hempstead, Hitchin, Rickmansworth, St Albans, Stevenage, Tring, Watford and Welwyn Garden City attended.

Detective chief inspector Chris Treadwell, who opened the event, said: “We were delighted to see so many young people come to headquarters to discuss this important issue. They showed a keen interest in the subject matter.

“They will do further work back at their schools which will go on to inform how we tackle hate crime in Hertfordshire.

“They will also spread the word among their peers about the harms that hate crime causes and why it is so important to report them when they do occur.”

He added: “Hertfordshire is a safe and tolerant county, but where we do receive reports of hate crimes, we take them seriously and deal with them sensitively. Our hate crime officers work to combat hate when it occurs and can offer specialist help and support to victims.”

Further awareness-raising events were run around the county by the hate crime officers throughout Hate Crime Awareness Week, which was 15 to 19 October.

A hate crime is any criminal offence that is targeted against a person because of their race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity.

If you have been a victim of hate crime, you can report it to police via 101 or at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

If you would prefer not to report it directly to police, there are a number of Third Party Reporting Centres around the county, further details of which can be found at www.herts.police.uk by clicking on Advice, then Hate Crime. Or you can report online to the national True Vision website www.report-it.org.uk.

These third parties will pass on your report to police for you so it can be investigated. Or, if you prefer, it can be anonymous.

In an emergency, always dial 999.

Topic Tags:

