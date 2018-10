Police called to St Albans address

Police were called to Abbots Avenue West in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Police were called after windows were smashed at an address in St Albans.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Herts Ad: “Police were called shortly after 5.30pm on Saturday, October 13, following an incident in Abbots Avenue West, St Albans.

“It was reported that the windows of a flat had been smashed.

“Officers attended but the offenders were not located.

“Enquiries are continuing.”