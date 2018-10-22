Man attempts to break into house with hammer in broad daylight

Police were called after a neighbour spotted a man trying to break into a home in Commons Lane, Kimpton. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

A neighbour called the police this morning after witnessing a man trying to break into a home with a hammer.

Police were called at 10.33am today to reports of a burglary in Commons Lane, Kimpton.

A police spokeswoman said: “It was reported that a man attempted to break into a house using a hammer.

“He had caused damage to an external door before he was disturbed by a member of the public.

“He reportedly climbed over a rear fence before making off across fields.”

Officers attended the scene and are currently there conducting initial enquiries.

Anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area this morning, or has any further information that could assist police, are asked to call 101 quoting ISR 168 of October 22.