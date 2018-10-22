Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man attempts to break into house with hammer in broad daylight

22 October, 2018 - 12:37
Police were called after a neighbour spotted a man trying to break into a home in Commons Lane, Kimpton. Picture: Google Street View.

Police were called after a neighbour spotted a man trying to break into a home in Commons Lane, Kimpton. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

A neighbour called the police this morning after witnessing a man trying to break into a home with a hammer.

Police were called at 10.33am today to reports of a burglary in Commons Lane, Kimpton.

A police spokeswoman said: “It was reported that a man attempted to break into a house using a hammer.

“He had caused damage to an external door before he was disturbed by a member of the public.

“He reportedly climbed over a rear fence before making off across fields.”

Officers attended the scene and are currently there conducting initial enquiries.

Anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area this morning, or has any further information that could assist police, are asked to call 101 quoting ISR 168 of October 22.

More news stories

Man attempts to break into house with hammer in broad daylight

41 minutes ago Sophie Blackman
Police were called after a neighbour spotted a man trying to break into a home in Commons Lane, Kimpton. Picture: Google Street View.

A neighbour called the police this morning after witnessing a man trying to break into a home with a hammer.

St Albans surgeries to begin offering appointments at evening and weekends

11:35 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans patients can now get appointments at evenings and weekends with a health professional. Picture: Ash2016.

St Albans patients could see GPs at evening and weekends under a new scheme.

Fridge raided in St Albans burglary

09:56 Fraser Whieldon
A burglary has taken place at Cobalt Court in St Albans. Picture: Google.

Peckish thieves stole food from a victim’s fridge while raiding a St Albans home.

Latest court results for St Albans area

07:49 Nina Morgan
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Fridge raided in St Albans burglary

A burglary has taken place at Cobalt Court in St Albans. Picture: Google.

Controversial Harpenden home scheme on wildlife habitat granted extension

Westfield Road allotment Harpenden.

Man attempts to break into house with hammer in broad daylight

Police were called after a neighbour spotted a man trying to break into a home in Commons Lane, Kimpton. Picture: Google Street View.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide