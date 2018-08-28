Advanced search

Two accidents on M25 near Hatfield and Potters Bar close M25 lanes

PUBLISHED: 19:14 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:27 08 November 2018

Lanes are closed on the M25 between Junctions 23 and 24. Picture: Motorway Cameras

Lanes are closed on the M25 between Junctions 23 and 24. Picture: Motorway Cameras

Motorway Cameras

Police have closed M25 lanes in both directions between Junction 23 for Hatfield and South Mimms and Junction 24 for Potters Bar after two separate accidents.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the two crashes, including one involving a car that came to rest on its roof.

Police had to close all lanes until 7.15pm, but now have reopened one lane clockwise and three anticlockwise between Junctions 23 and 24.

Traffic is at a standstill at the approach to either side of that stretch of motorway; clockwise from Junction 22 from St Albans and anticlockwise from Junction 25 from Waltham Cross.

In a tweet sent at 6.57pm, Hertfordshire police advised motorists to avoid the area.

Normal traffic conditions are expected at around 8pm.

