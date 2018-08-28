Pictures of jewellery released following St Albans robbery

A piece of jewellery stolen from a St Albans home in September. Archant

Pictures have been released of jewellery stolen in a St Albans robbery.

Two men pretending to be police officers broke into a home on Vesta Avenue at around 10pm on Monday, September 24 and threatened a woman, who was with her young child.

They stole a large amount of jewellery, pictures of which have now been released. The images show several pieces of gold jewellery, including a necklace, two rings and a band.

One of the men was described as slim, around 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in tall and in his 20s. He was wearing a black hat, jacket and gloves and had the bottom of his face covered. He also had a black bag across his shoulder with tools in it.

The second man is described as white, about 5ft 5in tall, unshaven, of a medium to large build and wearing a baseball cap on his head and a brown jacket.

Anyone with any information should call 101 and give reference 41/40065/18.