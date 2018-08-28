Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Nicky Minaj reposts picture of St Albans four-year-old dressed up as her double for Halloween

PUBLISHED: 16:18 02 November 2018

A picture of Tatiana Kwava dressed as Nicky Minaj, which was reposted on the singer's Instagram. Picture: Dylan Musanhu

A picture of Tatiana Kwava dressed as Nicky Minaj, which was reposted on the singer's Instagram. Picture: Dylan Musanhu

Archant

A four-year-old Nicky Minaj super-fan has caught the star’s attention by dressing as her double this Halloween.

St Albans youngster Tatiana Kwava dressed up as Nicky Minaj on October 31, posing to replicate pictures of the star.

A snap of the Garden Fields JMI School pupil’s efforts was reposted by the American celebrity in an Instagram update which has now garnered more than 1,500,000 likes.

Its original photo was pushed out by Tatiana’s half-brother Dylan Musanhu.

The 22-year-old, who used to attend Marlborough Science Academy, said: “She has seen myself and my older sister love Nicky and she has come to love her as well. I was about to go to bed at about 2am and my phone goes off and I thought it was one notification. But then it kept going off with people telling me Nicky had just posted my picture on Instagram.

“When I woke up I was shocked. It was funny because she was sleeping next to me and I was looking at her thinking, ‘You have no idea what is going on’.

“She is very small so I don’t think she realised what was going on, all she knows now is Nicky posted her photo.”

Dylan started following Nicky Minaj back in 2008, after he watched a documentary about the singer’s life called My Time Again, and felt an affinity with her story.

Nicky’s mother moved from Trinidad to America looking for prosperity - and Dylan’s mother moved from Zimbabwe to St Albans for the same.

He said: “It’s kind of similar to my situation because her mum left her and her brother for America, to look for greener pastures, and then sent for her afterwards, and that’s the same as me.

“I think it’s cool for a female in her industry to come out and be better than all the men in that field, I think that’s amazing.”

Dylan was born in Zimbabwe before he moved first to South Africa, and then to St Albans in 2011. He said arriving in the UK for the first time was like a “whole new world”.

Having finished a film and television degree at the University of Hertfordshire, Dylan now works on a website for a South African actress called Khanyi Mbau.

Nicky Minaj also posted a picture of Dylan’s posing like her in 2013.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Nicky Minaj reposts picture of St Albans four-year-old dressed up as her double for Halloween

16:18 Franki Berry
A picture of Tatiana Kwava dressed as Nicky Minaj, which was reposted on the singer's Instagram. Picture: Dylan Musanhu

A four-year-old Nicky Minaj super-fan has caught the star’s attention by dressing as her double this Halloween.

St Albans restaurant in final of TV cooking competition with new healthy dish

14:44 Franki Berry
The salmon dish launch event at St Albans' Chilli Bar and Restaurant, in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Left to right: Abdul Kashim, Mohammed Sheikh, Tarek Sheik. Picture: Abdul Kashim

An award-winning St Albans restaurant is into the final of a winner of winners cooking competition.

Absolutely Fabulous star backs Radlett charity campaign

12:08 Franki Berry
Joanna Lumley

A famous actress has urged anyone who receives a certain benefit to donate it to a Radlett charity this winter.

Number of ambulance safety incidents almost doubles - but trust praises staff reporting

11:30 Geraldine Scott
Dorothy Hosein. Picture: Ian Burt

The number of safety incidents reported at the region’s ambulance trust nearly doubled in the space of a year.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Christmas coming early for commuters? Thameslink and Great Northern announce 200 extra services for December

A train for Govia Thameslink Railway, which has announced its December timetable.

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Latest court results for St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

St Albans foodbank in danger of closing without new warehouse

St Albans and District Foodbank warehouse. Picture: St Albans and District Foodbank

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide