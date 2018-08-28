Nicky Minaj reposts picture of St Albans four-year-old dressed up as her double for Halloween

A picture of Tatiana Kwava dressed as Nicky Minaj, which was reposted on the singer's Instagram. Picture: Dylan Musanhu Archant

A four-year-old Nicky Minaj super-fan has caught the star’s attention by dressing as her double this Halloween.

'But then I gotta dash like a hyphen!' #GoodbyeVIDEO ~ Lil sis channeling her inner @NICKIMINAJ #Halloween2018 pic.twitter.com/kqD4HPlTma — Dylan Kardashian (@DylanKardashian) 28 October 2018

St Albans youngster Tatiana Kwava dressed up as Nicky Minaj on October 31, posing to replicate pictures of the star.

A snap of the Garden Fields JMI School pupil’s efforts was reposted by the American celebrity in an Instagram update which has now garnered more than 1,500,000 likes.

Its original photo was pushed out by Tatiana’s half-brother Dylan Musanhu.

The 22-year-old, who used to attend Marlborough Science Academy, said: “She has seen myself and my older sister love Nicky and she has come to love her as well. I was about to go to bed at about 2am and my phone goes off and I thought it was one notification. But then it kept going off with people telling me Nicky had just posted my picture on Instagram.

“When I woke up I was shocked. It was funny because she was sleeping next to me and I was looking at her thinking, ‘You have no idea what is going on’.

“She is very small so I don’t think she realised what was going on, all she knows now is Nicky posted her photo.”

Dylan started following Nicky Minaj back in 2008, after he watched a documentary about the singer’s life called My Time Again, and felt an affinity with her story.

Nicky’s mother moved from Trinidad to America looking for prosperity - and Dylan’s mother moved from Zimbabwe to St Albans for the same.

He said: “It’s kind of similar to my situation because her mum left her and her brother for America, to look for greener pastures, and then sent for her afterwards, and that’s the same as me.

“I think it’s cool for a female in her industry to come out and be better than all the men in that field, I think that’s amazing.”

Dylan was born in Zimbabwe before he moved first to South Africa, and then to St Albans in 2011. He said arriving in the UK for the first time was like a “whole new world”.

Having finished a film and television degree at the University of Hertfordshire, Dylan now works on a website for a South African actress called Khanyi Mbau.

Nicky Minaj also posted a picture of Dylan’s posing like her in 2013.