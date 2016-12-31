New woodland path opened by Harpenden Scouts

Campaigning Scouts have helped open a new woodland footpath next to their Harpenden meeting hut.

10th Harpenden Scouts, Waldegrave Park, will be responsible for the upkeep of the 500m walkway, which cost £19,500 and links Crabtree Fields car park with Lea Valley Walk.

A grant of £5,000 was recently donated to the group by outdoor spaces charity, Fields in Trust, in order to set up the project, and St Albans district council provided a further £14,500 from Section 106 money provided by developers as part of their planning consent in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the Scouts, Ben Ramsay said: “Our troop really threw themselves into this valuable community project and will continue to maintain the pathway.

“They have been involved in drawing up the proposals, fundraising and consulting with the public.

“It has been a great experience for them and we hope the public takes enjoyment from what they’ve done.”

Fields in Trust chief executive, Helen Griffiths, said the charity was pleased to “have been able to support this valuable community asset for the long-term and to help fund the improvements with a Fields in Trust county fund grant.”