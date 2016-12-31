New street art mural installed in Park Street

The finished mural which depicts the activities that take place in the recreation ground Archant

Colourful illustrations have been added to a wall at a local recreation ground for visitors to enjoy.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The street art mural has been displayed in Park Street Recreational Ground, in Park Street Lane, St Albans, after the parish council received funding from the district’s Visible Street Scene initiative.

On the Level Productions, an organisation that provides street art initiatives for young people and also created a series of murals at St Albans station, was chosen to create the artwork.

Work on the mural began in November and depicts activities that take place in the park.

Park Street parish councillor Bill Pryce said: “The mural has greatly improved the look of the area for the local community – where previously there was just a blank, grubby white wall we now have a colourful piece of art which reflects what goes on in the park.”