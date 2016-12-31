New play facilities unveiled in Harpenden

The Lea Primary School council pupils try out the new playground equipmemt at Westfield Recreation Ground. Danny Loo Photography 2016

Primary school children attended the official opening of new playground equipment.

The Town Mayor, Nicola Linacre. cut the ribbon at Westfield Recreation Ground in Harpenden, alongside children from Lea Primary School, on Thursday, January 12.

The improved play facilities include swings, a cableway, two climbing frames with slides, a seesaw and a roundabout. There are also new picnic tables and a trim trail with hurdles, parallel bars, bars for pull ups and press ups, monkey bars and a spring board.

Carol Hedges, a campaigner for Westfield Action Group, said: “Members of the local community fundraised and put in the original play equipment.

“It was local people who campaigned for the whole area to be refurbished and for the wildlife area to be maintained.”

The Mayor said: “There is something for everyone, from the very youngest to adults who want to get fit using the fitness trail equipment installed around the recreation ground.

“A huge thank you to everyone who contributed their ideas and efforts to ensure a successful project here in Westfield.”

A community open day, organised by Harpenden town council, will be held at the recreation ground in February half term.