Specsavers opens in London Colney

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 October 2018

St Albans mayor Rosemary Farmer (in her ceremonial chain) cuts the cake with Dame Mary Perkins, surrounded by Specsavers staff at the new London Colney branch. Picture: Jane Russell.

A branch of opticians Specsavers has opened in London Colney.

The store had its grand opening on Wednesday, October 3 and was attended by Specsavers co-founder Dame Mary Perkins and St Albans mayor Rosemary Farmer.

Store director Dimple Kumar said: “We are thrilled to have the very latest technologies available to benefit our customers in Colney.

“We can provide a greater level of service to suit everyone of all ages, and we hope that new customers will pop in, say hello, and hear more about what we have to offer. We have a brilliant and dedicated team here at Colney, who are always willing to go the extra mile for their customers.”

Cllr Farmer was given a tour of the shop’s facilities and there was a ribbon cutting, cake and a speech from Dame Mary.

For more information visit London Colney Sainsburys at Colney Fields Shopping Park or call 01727 227455.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

