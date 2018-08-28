Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wheathampstead author pens book on 79-year-old’s desire to reach the final frontier

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:33 14 October 2018

Wally Funk, aged 21 in 1960, stood next to a T-33 trainer jet while working as a flight instructor at Fort Sill military base in Oklahoma.

Wally Funk, aged 21 in 1960, stood next to a T-33 trainer jet while working as a flight instructor at Fort Sill military base in Oklahoma.

Archant

A Wheathampstead author’s book on a 79-year-old woman’s attempts to make it into space has won the Daily Mail’s Book of the Week award.

Wally Funk and Sue Nelson in Paris. Picture: Sue Nelson.Wally Funk and Sue Nelson in Paris. Picture: Sue Nelson.

Sue Nelson, of Tudor Road, wrote Wally Funk’s Race For Space about the titular American’s efforts to travel outside Earth’s atmosphere, first as part of a group of women NASA refused to allow to join the astronaut ranks - known as the Mercury 13 - and now as a passenger on Virgin Atlantic.

Sue said: “Wally’s story will inspire any woman who was ever told you can’t do something. She followed her dreams and has been a huge inspiration to other women - becoming the first female Federal Aviation Administration inspector in the US and the National Transportation Safety Board’s first female air crash investigator.”

Mercury 13 was a group of female pilots who passed the tests to become astronauts in 1960-61, but NASA refused to allow them to progress. The video streaming service Netflix released a documentary about the Mercury 13 women in April this year.

Sue first met Wally in 1997 and they have spent the last two years making radio programmes and trips to Cape Canaveral, Paris and Wheathampstead - the last of which features in the book.

The cover and back of Wally Funk's Race to Space.The cover and back of Wally Funk's Race to Space.

Sue said: “She loved staying with us in Wheathampstead last year and came along to my Rock Choir social at Welwyn Garden City too - she made a big impression as Wally is a larger-than-life-character. Once met, you’ll never forget her. This book is a tribute to her and all women who have aimed high.”

Their most recent trip was to Spaceport America in New Mexico, where Wally hopes to finally fly to space next year - the 50th anniversary of the year humanity landed on the Moon.

In 2010, she bought a ticket for the Virgin Galactic spacecraft SpaceShipTwo for $200k.

Sue said: “As part of the Mercury 13, she made space history. Those women passed the same tests as the Mercury 7 astronauts, but never got the chance to go into space. Fingers crossed, Wally will make it before it’s too late.”

Wally told Sue in an interview: “I’m going to be sat on the right-hand side, right behind the first officer in SpaceShipTwo.”

Wally, who each weekend flies in a Cessna light aircraft, added: “I will fly until I’m ninety-one.”

Wally Funk’s Race for Space is published by The Westborne Press for £14.99.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Wheathampstead author pens book on 79-year-old’s desire to reach the final frontier

12:00 Fraser Whieldon
Wally Funk, aged 21 in 1960, stood next to a T-33 trainer jet while working as a flight instructor at Fort Sill military base in Oklahoma.

A Wheathampstead author’s book on a 79-year-old woman’s attempts to make it into space has won the Daily Mail’s Book of the Week award.

Court results for the St Albans area

10:16 Nina Morgan
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Luton Airport welcomes 1.5 million passengers in September

09:00 Anne Suslak
An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

More than 1.5 million passengers came through Luton Airport last month, marking its busiest-ever September.

St Albans crowdfunder to unlock city for visually impaired

Yesterday, 17:00 Franki Berry
St Peters Street

A crowdfunder needs investors to develop an app which helps visually impaired people around the landmarks of the city.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Updated: Heavy delays in St Albans following road closures

Delays on the M1 in Hertfordshire this afternoon following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Closure Order on St Albans home due to drug use and dangerous dog

Buttermere Close in St Albans, where police issued a Closure Order after suspected Class A drugs and a dangerous dog was found on the premises. Picture: Herts Police

Updated: 10 vehicles involved St Albans M1 crash

The emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the M1. Picture: Danny Loo

BHS proposal faces refusal despite support of St Albans businesses

The St Peter's Street view of the 130-bed hotel Reef Estates wants to build on the British Home Stores site. Picture: Reef Estates.

St Albans district council could take legal action against Thameslink after Harpenden commuters’ petition

Harpenden Thameslink Commuters' Emily Ketchin presents a petition to St Albans district council. Picture: Cllr Jock Wright.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide