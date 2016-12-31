“Nasty” group attack on young boy near St Albans retail park

An 11-year-old boy has been left with bruising following a “nasty” group attack in St Albans.

The youngster was approached by a gang of teenage boys in Graham Close, at about 3pm on December 21.

They then followed him onto Griffiths Way, near Abbey View Retail Park, where he was assaulted.

One of the attackers is described to be white and was wearing a black rain mac at the time. They are believed to be aged between 13 and 15 and two of them were riding bicycles.

PC Matt Duric, who is investigating, said: “This was a nasty attack, which left the young victim with bruising.

“This happened at a busy retail park, so I am appealing for anyone who saw this incident or saw a group of youths matching the descriptions in the area around the time stated to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact the Herts Police on their non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.