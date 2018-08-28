Advanced search

Musician cancels charity gig in Harpenden after argument over sound systems

PUBLISHED: 14:21 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:21 29 October 2018

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

Singer and guitarist Glenn Tilbrook. Picture: Republic Media Regional

A musician has clashed with a Harpenden entertainment venue after he felt forced to cancel a charity concert.

Glenn Tilbrook was due to perform at Harpenden Public Halls on October 20 to raise money and awareness for The Trussell Trust, which supports St Albans and District Foodbank.

However, the gig was called off last minute - Glenn says there was no-one who was “skilled and professional enough” to operate the sound system and the halls say this was a “perceived problem”.

Ticket holders, who were turned away as they arrived, can get a full refund.

In a statement Glenn said the sound technician, who was new to the equipment and “clearly struggling”, was not to blame.

Harpenden Public Halls. Photo: DANNY LOOHarpenden Public Halls. Photo: DANNY LOO

He “was left with no other choice” but to walk out, adding: “The house manager saw fit to tell people as they arrived that I had left ‘in a hissy fit’ and had ‘thrown my toys out of the pram’ apparently swearing at technical crew, which was both untrue and unfair.”

The singer and guitarist has asked for an apology from the hall’s management.

Adding: “To put things into perspective I have never, in my 43 years as a professional musician, cancelled a show for anything other than being ill.

“I think that counts for something. I was in fine health last Saturday.”

Harpenden Public Halls updated its Facebook page with a statement which Glenn described as “incorrect and inflammatory”.

It said: “Unfortunately, Mr Tilbrook felt it necessary to walk out of the venue just minutes before the start of the show due to a perceived problem with the venue and its staff.

“Consequently, we were unable to alert customers before they arrived. The show will not be rescheduled.”

This post has since been deleted from the page.

A spokesperson from Harpenden Public Halls said: “We appreciate the frustration Glenn Tilbrook fans feel after the show on Saturday 20 October was cancelled.

“Due to the short notice of the cancellation we were unable to alert customers before they arrived to the venue. Full refunds can be obtained from your point of purchase.

“We are now trying to work with Glenn Tilbrook’s team to resolve this situation.”

