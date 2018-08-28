Motorcyclist hospitalised after St Albans crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Holyrood Crescent, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he was injured in a crash in St Albans.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Holyrood Crescent at 6.26am today after the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, came off his bike for an unknown reason.

No other vehicles were involved.

The ambulance service also attended and the man was taken to hospital for further treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.