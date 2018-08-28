Motorcyclist hospitalised after St Albans crash
PUBLISHED: 12:01 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:01 16 November 2018
Archant
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he was injured in a crash in St Albans.
Police were called to Holyrood Crescent at 6.26am today after the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, came off his bike for an unknown reason.
No other vehicles were involved.
The ambulance service also attended and the man was taken to hospital for further treatment.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.