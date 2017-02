Missing man from St Albans found

A man who went missing from St Albans has been found safe and well.

Lee Hancock, 41, went missing from St Albans at about 1pm on Wednesday, February 1.

He has been found safe and well this morning in Eastbourne.

Police have thanked the press and public for helping to share the appeal.