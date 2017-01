Missing Chloe Hall from Harpenden found

Missing teenager Chloe Hall, 16. Archant

A teenage girl from Harpenden who went missing for five days has been found safe and well.

Chloe Hall, 16, went missing from her home on Sunday, January 8.

She was found safe and well this morning.

Police have thanked the press and public for helping them with the appeal.