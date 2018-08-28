Advanced search

Festive farmyard family fun as creatures create Christmas chaos at St Albans church

PUBLISHED: 16:34 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:34 15 November 2018

The animals of Ark Farm will be appearing at a Christmas event at Dagnall Street Church in St Albans. Picture: Ark Farm

Friendly farmyard animals are paying a visit to a church in St Albans to kick off the festive season.

Dagnall Street Baptist Church is hosting its ‘Messy Church’ event on Saturday, December 1 with the help of Ark Farm, who bring farm animals into schools, children’s centres and care homes.

Families are invited to experience the bustle and chaos of the stable in the Nativity with some sheep, a donkey, chickens, geese, goats, and a Labrador to keep them in check.

After meeting and petting the animals, visitors can pop inside the church for a complementary bacon sandwich, tea or coffee and a selection of crafts and games.

Community minister Jonathan Fillis said: “We want to bring a bit of the mess of that very first Christmas to St Albans city centre with an event for the whole family to enjoy. A warm invite is extended to all between 10.30am and 12.30pm. We hope to see you there.”

